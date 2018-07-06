Breaking News: Sannie Daara hits Anas with two lawsuits, wants 20million cedis in damages

Ibrahim Sannie Daara has hit controversial journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his company Tiger Eye company with a defamation lawsuit for ‘falsely claiming that he made his colleague accept a bribe on his behalf’ and is demanding 20 million Cedis or $5m in damages over the publication in a recent football documentary.

The Director of Communications of the Ghana FA also filed another lawsuit at the High Court of Justice with Human Rights application insisting the actions of the controversial ‘violated the Applicant’s right to the privacy of his communication which is guaranteed by the Clause 2 of Article 16 of the Constitution’.

The two legal actions were filed by his top-notch lawyers, Dominic Ayine – who is former deputy Attorney General of Ghana and Dr. Theodore Adimazoya – USA trained rising star in the legal field in the country.