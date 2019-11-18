Sao Tome and Principe 0-1 Ghana - Five things learned

Ghana needed a second half penalty to overcome Sao Tome and Principe and make it two straight wins in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew scored the only goal of the match in the 50th minute.

The win takes Kwesi Appiah's side to top of Group C.

Black Stars on course for qualification

Two straight wins against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe put Black Stars in the driving seat to qualify for yet another AFCON. Barren any unforseen circumstances the Black Stars should qualify for the tournament in Cameroon before their qualifying match. Kwesi Appiah's side will continue their qualification next year.

Black Stars end year on a high

It hasn't been the best of year's for the Black Stars but they have ended on a high with two wins.

The Black Stars failed to win the 2019 AFCON with the performances demonstrated in Egypt, leaving a lot to desired about. But Ghanaians will at least be pleased with performances in the last two games to close the year.

Two clean sheets in two games

Four months ago, Ghana managed two clean sheets in four games in Egypt. But in two games this month, Kwesi Appiah's side have demonstrated great defensive performances to keep South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Misfiring Black Stars

Black Stars were wasteful on the day. Despite the terrible pitch, Black Stars had several decent opportunities to earn a comfortable victory but they fluffed them.

Samuel Owusu, Emmanuel Boateng, and Thomas Partey were all guilty of missing glaring goal scoring chances In the end, the team had to settle for a goal from the spot.