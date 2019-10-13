São Tomé and Principé defeat Mauritius to book AFCON 2021 AFCON qualifying round group stage place

São Tomé and Principé have booked a place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications group stages and will be in the same group with Ghana.

São Tomé impressively beat Mauritius 2-1 on Sunday to advance on a 5-2 aggregate.

Portugal based Marcos Barbeiro gave the Falcons and Parrots the lead before captain Luiz Leal added the second.

São Tomé are joining Ghana, South Africa and Sudan in Group C to battle for the two slots for the flagship tournament in Cameroon.

The Black Stars will travel to face São Tomé a week after hosting South Africa in the opener.

Ghana's last qualifying fixture will be against São Tomé at home in November next year.