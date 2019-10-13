GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

São Tomé and Principé defeat Mauritius to book AFCON 2021 AFCON qualifying round group stage place

Published on: 13 October 2019

São Tomé and Principé have booked a place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications group stages and will be in the same group with Ghana.

São Tomé impressively beat Mauritius 2-1 on Sunday to advance on a 5-2 aggregate.

Portugal based Marcos Barbeiro gave the Falcons and Parrots the lead before captain Luiz Leal added the second.

São Tomé are joining Ghana, South Africa and Sudan in Group C to battle for the two slots for the flagship tournament in Cameroon.

The Black Stars will travel to face São Tomé a week after hosting South Africa in the opener.

Ghana's last qualifying fixture will be against São Tomé at home in November next year.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Related Videos

Comments