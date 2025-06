Despite failing to secure Ghana Premier League promotion, Sarfo Castro has extended his stay as Head Coach of Real Tamale United.

A club statement read: ''Coach Sarfo Castro extends his stay with Real Tamale United until 2026. A leader committed to our mission.''

Castro did a great job in regular season with 18 wins, 6 defeats and 4 draws in 28 matches to win Zone A.

RTU lost 2-1 to Eleven Wonders in the Division One League Zone I promotional playoff.