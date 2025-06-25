Sarfo Duku clears the air on Asante Kotoko player exits

Asante Kotoko Communications Director Sarfo Duku has addressed recent media reports about the number of players released by the club, insisting that only five players have left, not eight, as claimed in some reports.

Duku clarified that four of the departures were based on mutual agreement, while one player left after his contract expired.

“It is not true that we have put eight players on transfer what I can confirm is that five players. Four of them is based on mutual termination we have a player called Fernando Wisdom Bassey Nigerian player, Samson Eduku, Adrian Adjetey, goalkeeper Francis Asare," he told Peace FM as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com

These four players are based on mutual termination and then Kyei Dwamena his contract has ended which we couldnt renew. They are five players no Justice Blay is not part whatever you will hear outside is just speculations,”

The Porcupine Warriors are now shifting their focus to the upcoming President’s Cup clash against arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak, set for July 6.