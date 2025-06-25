Sarfo Duku clears up Karim Zito’s role at Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko Communications Director Sarfo Duku has confirmed that Abdul Karim Zito remains the club’s technical director and acting head coach.

Zito stepped in to replace Prosper Ogum late in the league season and guided the Porcupine Warriors to victory in the MTN FA Cup, sparking reports that he would be named the club’s permanent head coach on a two-year deal.

Duku dismissed those reports, saying no such agreement has been made yet.

"For now Kotoko and Zito doesn’t have that contract he still remains technical director and the acting head coach. (Making him the permanent coach) It is one of the options that we are going to consider," he told Peace FM as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com

As the dust settles on the coaching situation, Kotoko are focused on preparations for a key showdown with rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the 2025 President’s Cup, scheduled for July 6.

Fans will be watching closely to see if Zito is eventually handed the job on a full-time basis.