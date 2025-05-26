Sarfo Duku slams match officials after Asante Kotoko goalless draw at Bibiani

Asante Kotoko’s Communications Director, Sarfo Duku, has voiced strong frustration with the officiating in their goalless draw against Bibiani Gold Stars.

The match, part of Week 32 of the Ghana Premier League, saw both sides fighting hard for a win to stay in the title race. Despite creating several chances, Kotoko couldn’t find the back of the net, ending the game with just a point.

Duku, however, believes poor officiating cost his side the victory.

"Kotoko has been robbed the team has done well traveling all the way from Kumasi to Bibiani for the stadium to be exciting. With the game everybody knows Kotoko has been robbed you watched the match you saw that tactically everything Kotoko were ahead of them. And all the decent chances Kotoko created it all the dangerous moves Kotoko created it," as aired by Peace FM.

"The match officials denied us a clear victory we will take it like that the authorities the all saw it we don't need to complain to them we hope things change,"

Kotoko will now turn its attention to their home game against Medeama on June 1st.