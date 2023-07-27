Sarfo Gyamfi advises Asante Kotoko fans to lower expectations ahead of next season

Asante Kotoko legend, Sarfo Gyamfi has told fans of the Kumasi-based club to reduce their expectations of the team next season.

While the former Kotoko midfielder remains hopeful that the team would do better in the 2023/24 Premier League season, he believes it is only prudent for the fans to minimize their expectations as they go through a new phase.

The Asantehene has appointed an Interim Management Committee (IMC) which comprises, Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, James Kwesi Appiah, newly appointed head coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi.

The primary responsibility of the IMC is to among other things prepare a strong and competitive team for the upcoming season.

“We shouldn’t expect so much from the team. The supporters must realise that club owner, Otumfuo Osei Tutu is deeply involved in rebuilding the team so we shouldn’t have high expectations. If we were able to finish in fourth position last season with this team, then with a few additions we will do better,” Gyamfi said.

The Porcupine Warriors have withdrawn from the GHALCA Top 4 competition and will soon begin their pre-seaoson training under new coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum.

By Suleman Asante