Sarkodie supports Andre Ayew after emotional apology for Ghana's AFCON exit

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has shown his support for Black Stars captain Andre Ayew following his emotional apology for the team's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ayew took full responsibility for the team's failures in a heartfelt video message, expressing regret and assuring fans that the team will bounce back stronger.

In response, Sarkodie took to Instagram to offer words of encouragement, acknowledging Ayew's dedication to the national team and appreciating his efforts. "You love your country and we love and appreciate you, king," Sarkodie wrote. "We can be in our feelings because of how attached we are when we see the flag, but trust me, we are grateful for your efforts."

Andre Ayew's Message

In his emotional video message, Ayew expressed his sadness and frustration with the team's performance at the AFCON. "These past days have been very difficult for every Ghanaian, every Ghanaian football fan, and myself," he said. "I'd like to apologize for the results in the AFCON that we just exited. We know that we should have done better, that we should have gotten better results too."

Taking full responsibility for the team's performance, Ayew continued, "To the nation, as the captain of the squad, I take full responsibility for what happened on the pitch. For the playing body, we should have done better, we should have made sure that we bring results to our nation. In football, these are things that happen, these are things that make you stronger, and what doesn't kill you makes you become a stronger person individually and collectively."

Despite the setback, Ayew remained optimistic about the future of Ghanaian football. "We are Ghana, and everybody who knows me knows that I'm never going to give up, meaning we are never going to give up. We are going to rise and shine again. We are going to do that as a family."

Sarkodie's Support

Sarkodie's show of support for Andre Ayew comes as no surprise, given the rapper's history of supporting Ghanaian sportsmen and women. In 2019, Sarkodie released a song titled "Black Stars" in support of the national team during their AFCON campaign.

The rapper's message of encouragement for Ayew reflects the sentiments of many Ghanaians who appreciate the captain's commitment to the national team. Despite the team's recent struggles, fans remain confident in the Black Stars' ability to bounce back and excel in future competitions.

Ayew, who currently plays for Le Havre in France, holds the record for the most appearances by a Ghanaian player for the Black Stars.