Sassuolo ace Kevin-Prince Boateng rues missed chances in Milan defeat

Sassuolo forward Kevin-Prince Boateng blamed his side’s profligacy in front of goal for their surprise 4-1 defeat to AC Milan in the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

According to Kevin, his side played better but ended up on the losing side because they forgot how to score, especially in the first half.

"In the first half we forgot to score goals, then we immediately counterattacked the first twenty minutes we had a great game".

Boateng was, however, full of praise for Milan’s performance. He believes Milan can win the title if they keep playing as they did.

"I saw a Milan player who made the perfect match, be best and wait for us to make mistakes on the counterattack, and if they always play like that they can also win the championship".

Kevin lasted the full duration of the match.