Sassuolo coach De Zerbi regrets letting KP Boateng join for Barcelona in January

Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that losing Kevin Prince Boateng in January affected their campaign.

Boateng was allowed to join Barcelona on loan in the winter transfer window with the Nerovredi just four points away from an Europa League place.

The Ghana international was the club's leading marksman but failure to replace Boateng has seen Sassuolo struggle in the second half of the season.

"In January, the loss of Boateng was important, we were four points behind the Europa League and six from the Champions League," he told SkyItalia.

"Probably we are not ready for Europe, nor is Samp for example, for example, who has been working for this for three years.

"For us it was the first, last summer we changed a lot, the team is very young. If we were to keep the best going to finish the rose, then we will surely grow ".

Sassuolo are currently 10th on the serie A table with no chance of qualifying for Europe.

Meanwhile Boateng will return to the Italian club in the summer if Barcelona do not make his move permanent.