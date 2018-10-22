Sassuolo coach De Zerbi reveals in-form forward Kevin-Prince Boateng will be back from injury soon

Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi has revealed in-form Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng will be fit for the next Serie A game after being ruled out of tonight's clash against Sampdoria.

Boateng did not travel with Sassuolo as he nursing an injury sustained in defeat against Napoli.

Boateng will resume Tuesday, we stopped him because he was very clenching his teeth and dragging a problem and it was not right because he is an added value when he is well," Zebri told the media.

The 27-year-old has made a positive start to his career at the Black and Greens.

He has netted three goals in seven games.