Sassuolo coach explains Alfred Duncan bench warming role against Parma

US Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi has opened up on why he left in-form Alfred Duncan on the bench during midweek defeat against Parma.

The Neroverdi were pipped 1-0 by Parma on Wednesday to the chagrin of their fans due to coach De Zerbi’s decision to bench midfielder Alfred Duncan.

Duncan has been one of the Mapei Stadium outfit’s best players since returning to the starting line up in the 4-1 victory over Sampdoria on Matchday Two.

However, he was conspicuously missing from the team’s starting line-up as they fell at Stadio Ennio Tardini against Parma.

And prior to the team’s Saturday fixture against Atalanta, coach De Zerbi claims the injury history of the Ghanaian forced his hands to bench him.

“I kept Duncan out against Parma because he was coming back from 40 days of injury. It was a forced choice, not a technical one.”

“Alfred often gets muscular problems, so I didn’t want to take risks with him. The same goes for Peluso or Defrel, who I’ll assess tomorrow.”

Duncan has scored on goal and tallied three assists in three matches this term.