Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi hails K.P Boateng's maturity to the club

Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi has praised Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng for the level of maturity he brings to the team.

De Zerbi, who is not surprised by the form of his side at the start of the season admits having Boateng around gives the Novredi some balance.

Sassuolo defeated Chievo Verona 2-0 on Sunday, with the Ghanaian playing 70 minutes of that game.

Boateng has been one of the club's top scorer this season, after scoring five goals from ten games in all competitions.

"I was hoping for a start like this, now we have had a setback, especially in terms of the game. Against Chievo we played a not brilliant game but we won. The target? It is difficult to decipher - said the Brescia technician -, we are young and not yet mature to have a precise goal," De Zerbi said.

"Boateng is an added value, very important for our team, for experience and quality, for what it gives us in some moments where young people struggle. The position? He played like that in the Las Palmas , from the striker. They were a team of dribblers and people who threw themselves into the space, we tried to reproduce this system with players able to support it at best ," he added.