Published on: 17 August 2019
Sassuolo defender Claud Adjapong close to Hellas Verona switch
Claud Adjapong

Italian-born of Ghanaian descent Claud Adjapong is reportedly on the verge of a move to Hellas Verona, on loan with €8m option to buy.

According to reports in Italy, the 21-year-old right-back has been given permission to talk to Verona who will sign the player on a free loan deal but with the option to make it permanent next summer.

Adjapong is an Italy Under-21 international with 14 caps for the Azzurrini.

He was born in Modena and spent his entire career at Sassuolo, coming up through their youth academy.

Adjapong only managed five Serie A appearances last season, still scoring one goal.

That was largely due to a serious injury, as he fractured his fibula in November 2018 and then sprained his ankle in March 2019.

He has also been linked with Empoli and Genoa.

