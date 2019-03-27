Sassuolo defender Claud Adjapong shuts door on Ghana; claims he feels Italian

US Sassuolo defender Claud Adjapong has closed the door on Ghana over representing the Black Stars after claiming to be Italian.

Born to a Ghanaian parents in Modena, Italy, the 20-year-old remains eligible to play for any of the two countries at senior level although he has played for the Europeans at youth stage.

Adjapong made his debut for Sassuolo as a 17-year-old boy against Juventus in 2016.

But despite failing to earn regular playing time under Roberto De Zerbi this term, the right-back is hoping that he will represent Gli Azzurris in the near future after rejecting overtures to play for Ghana.

“We talked about it, but I feel Italian, I'm Italian. I played in the various national youth teams, now I hope to be called with the under 21, it is the year of the Europeans that will be played in Italy and also in Emilia Romagna. I really hope so.”

“Then in the future the best would be to wear the shirt of Italy of the great. I already took part in an internship last year. It's my dream and of all Italian kids regardless of skin colour.”

He has scored one goal in 5 league games for the Neroverdi in the ongoing campaign.