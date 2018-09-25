Sassuolo duo Boateng, Duncan injury doubts for Spal clash

Ghanaian duo Kevin-Prince Boateng and Alfred Duncan are injury doubts for Sassuolo’s match against Spal on Thursday.

The pair raised eye brows after reportedly training separately from the group session at the Ca 'Marta field yesterday.

The neroverdi afternoon session included warm-up drills, possession of the ball, tactical technical exercises and maneuver development.

Meanwhile Kevin-Prince Boateng, Alfred Duncan and Federico Peluso all concentrated on individual work outs to help regain their fitness.

It is still unclear the degree of injuries suffered by Boateng and Duncan but they are expected to form part of the traveling party for the trip to Spal.