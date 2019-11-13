GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 13 November 2019
Sassuolo kid Jeremiah Rudolf Boakye scores first goal of the season in Italian Youth League
Ghanaian starlet Jeremiah Rudolf Boakye scored for Sassuolo U16 in their 3-1 win over Livorno in the Italian U16 Youth League.

Boakye scored the second goal in the 56 minute.

The striker is getting back to his best after missing the first six matches owing to an injury he sustained prior to the commencement of the season.

He played his first game of the season last week against Empoli and lasted 70 minutes.

The 16-year-old forward had previously excelled as an athlete representing Italy at the juvenile level, but decided to pursue his dream in football despite pressures from the Italian Athletics Federation.

The young Ghanaian signed for Sassuolo at the tail end of last season and bagged three goals in five games.

His tremendous pace and guile on the ball make him a nightmare for opponents who occasionally have to double up on him to enervate his threat.

By Richard Gyasi

