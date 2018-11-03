Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan declared fit to face Chievio Verona

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan could start for Sassuolo on Sunday against Chievo Verona after returning from injury.

The midfielder has been out of action since September 21 when Sassuolo played Empoli but he returned to training this week and has passed the fitness test ahead of the Chievo game.

“Alfred Duncan has worked his way back from a muscular injury that has forced him to miss a lot of time.” the club stated on Friday in relations to the injury.

His return is a big boost for the Neroverdi who have struggled in central midfield due to his absence.