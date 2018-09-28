Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan targets Champions League qualification

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan says his target for the season is to help Sassuolo finish high by securing a Champions League spot.

The Black and Greens have made a positive start to the campaign having won four out of their six matches played so far in the Serie A and currently sits third with 13 points.

Should Sassuolo maintain their position till the end of the season, they will have a feel of Champions League football next term.

“By the end of the season, I want to have helped Sassuolo qualify for the Champions League and prove to everyone just how good I am,” he spoke to KweséESPN.

“I just want to improve in every way, as much as I can.”

The midfielder played in the Europa League with the Club last season where they got knocked out at the group stage.

AC Milan, AS Roma and Inter Allies were reported to have shown interest in the Ghanaian international during the summer transfer window.

Duncan has appeared in five out of six Serie A games Sassuolo have played.