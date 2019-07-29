Sassuolo set € 7 million price tag on Frankfurt target KP Boateng

Ghana and Sassuolo midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng is reportedly to be on his way to Bundesliga side Frankfurt as negotiations between the two clubs are far advanced according to reports.

Boateng has been linked with a move away from US Sassuolo following his unsuccessful loan stint at FC Barcelona.

After his loan deal ended in June, the former AC Milan star has returned to Sassuolo and there are reports he might join Frankfurt ahead of the new season.

Ghanasoccernet.com understands that Frankfurt will want to sign him on a free transfer as his current contract runs till 2021. However Sassuolo, does not want to lose the player for free and may cash on him at a fee of £ 7 million.