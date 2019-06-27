Sassuolo set to snap Ghanaian midfielder Abdallah Basit from Arezzo on four-year deal

Sassuolo are on the verge of signing Ghanaian midfielder Abdallah Basit from Arezzo, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 19-year-old will sign a four-year contract with the Serie A side if both parties reach an agreement.

Sassuolo has taken the decision to hire the talented Ghanaian after he impressed during his spell at Serie C side Arezzo.

The Ghanaian, formerly of Carpi and Napoli has been described as one of the exciting midfielders.

He will join compatriot Joseph Alfred Duncan if the deal materializes.

Basit scored a goal in 23 appearances for Arezzo last season.