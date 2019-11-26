Sassuolo star Alfred Duncan laments over last minute defeat to Lazio in serie A

Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan has lamented over his side's 2-1 defeat to Lazio in serie A on Sunday.

Felipe Caicedo's 91st minute goal denied Sassuolo a point at the Mapei Stadium but Duncan believes there are a lot of positive to pick from the match.

"Beyond the episode and the lost game, we played a good game. We must take the positive from today's match. We knew the strength of Lazio," he told canalesassuolo.it after the game.

In a moment we lowered ourselves a little but we were facing one of the most complete teams in the championship. To take goals at 91 'is then part of the game, we will have to do better next time," he said after the game," he added.

"We did n't suffer much, we played our game. There have been moments where they have had more strength than us. After conceding a goal we were good."

Sasuolo will travel to Turin on Sunday to play champions Juventus and the Inter Milan academy graduate believes they can pick all three points.

"On Sunday there is Juve, in Turin. It is a game that is worth three points, we have to play it as we have always done."