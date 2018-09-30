Sassuolo star Kevin Prince Boateng ready for "emotional night" against Milan

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has indicated his readiness for the "emotional' with his former club AC Milan in the serie A in Italy tonight.

The midfielder, who is now with high flying serie A side Sassuolo will face his former side in a clash he describes as very emotional for him.

Boateng had one of his best season with the Saan Siro side, where he won the Scuddetto with the club in the 2010/11 campaign.

Ahead of the fixture tonight he posted, "Emotional night ahead Past thank you for everything,future I AM READY... # prince27isback."

The 31 year old has been in fantastic form this season scoring three goals in five serie A appearances with the green and blacks third on the table. A win will see Sassuolo climb above Napoli on the table.

The former Eintrahct spent three seasons with the Azzuris between 2010 to 2013.

