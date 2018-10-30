Sassuolo star Kevin Prince Boateng shifts focus to Chievo game after Bologna draw

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has switched his attention to Sassuolo's game against Chievo Verona after a disappointing draw against Bologna on Sunday.

The 31 year old, who was returning to the team after a minor injury scored an 85th minute penalty as Sassuolo picked a point at home.

Boateng, who has scored four times in the serie A in eight games posted on social media,"Next important point,next goal!!! Let’s keep going # forzasasol # prince27isback."

Sassuolo had a great start to the season but are now on a run of four games without a win, which has seen them slip to 9th on the serie A table.

On Sunday, Roberto De Zerbi’s men fell behind to Rodrigo Palacio’s 2nd minute goal but they drew level through Marlon on the 17th minute.

Ibrahima Mbaye restored the visitors advantage in the 56th minute from a close range finish.

Boateng replaced Federico De Francesco in the 63rd minute and went to snatch a point for them from spot with five minutes left on the clock.

Sassuolo will travel to Chievo on Sunday in the Italian top flight.

