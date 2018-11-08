GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Sassuolo star Kevin Prince Boateng takes part in group training ahead of Lazio clash

Published on: 08 November 2018
during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and Bologna FC at Mapei Stadium - Citta' del Tricolore on October 28, 2018 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy.

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng joined group training at Sassuolo on Wednesday as they prepare for the game against Lazio on Sunday. 

The 31 year old has struggled with minor injuries in recent weeks that has seen him practice alone most of the time.

But ahead of the game against Lazio, the former Eintrachct Frankfurt forward joined the rest of his teammates together with fellow striker Boubacar who was also suffering for a minor setback.

Sassuolo beat Chievo Verona last Sunday, and have Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan also in the squad after three weeks out.

The Nerovredi's are currently 6th on the Italian serie A table with 18 points from 11 games.

 

