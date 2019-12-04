GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 04 December 2019
Sassuolo U19 captain Bryan Oddei scores second goal in Primavera
Brian Oddei

Ghanaian starlet Bryan Oddei registered his second goal of the season for Sassuolo in a 4-3 defeat to AS Roma in the Primavera.

Oddei, who captains Sassuolo’s U19 side, has also racked up seven assists.

His level of productivity, bravery in possession and speed of thought has make him of the most sought after prodigy in Italy with likes of Roma currently monitoring his exploits.

The 17-year-old will this afternoon play for the Sassuolo first  team in the Copa Italia Fourth  round game against Perugia.

Oddei is popularly known Messi by his peers the Primavera as he displays similar vision of execution on the field and his consistent number of assists.

By Richard Gyasi

