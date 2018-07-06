Sassuolo unveil new signing Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng's move from Eintracht Frankfurt to Sassuolo has been officially confirmed on Friday as the Ghana forward was unveiled to the fans at the club's headquarters.

The Ghanaian, 31, signed a two-year contract with the Green and Black lads on Thursday.

He was unveiled on Friday afternoon at the Mapei headquarters in Sassuolo with CEO of the Giovanni Carnevali taking part in the conference table.

It is a return to Italy for Boateng, who played for Genoa and Milan.

He was born and raised in Germany, marrying Italian model Melissa Satta.