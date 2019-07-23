Sassuolo 'would like to keep' Barcelona flop Kevin-Prince Boateng

Sassuolo managing director Giovanni Carnevali has said the club 'would like to keep' Kevin-Prince Boateng but the decision depends on how well he can perform.

"He is a champion and we would like to keep him. We will make the right evaluations with him, we must think that he can give us something more on the field and on the locker room," he said.

Kevin has returned to Sassuolo for pre-season after failing to earn a permanent contract at Barcelona where he spent the second half of last season.

The 33-year-old failed to impress the Catalan giants during his loan spell as he made just four appearances and scored no goals.

His contract with Sassuolo runs until June 30, 2020, but has been tipped to leave the Serie A club.

According to reports, several clubs including his former side Eintracht Frankfurt have shown interest in acquiring his services.