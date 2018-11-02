Sassuolo youngster Pol Liora hails K.P Boateng ahead of Chievo clash

Sassuolo right back Pol Liora has showered praises on Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng, describing the striker as a game changer.

Boteng joined Sassuolo in the summer, and has already established himself as a key player for the green and blacks scoring five goals in 9 appearances.

Pol Liora, 21, who is expected to return to the starting line up after sitting on the bench in Sassuolo's 2-2 draw with Bologna says the 31 year old has been the difference maker at the club.

"Prince has a lot of experience, he makes the difference, he is a player who needs both 100%," the Spanish defender said ahead of the clash against Chievo on Sunday.

Sassuolo dropped two points at home against Bologna and are poised to return to winning ways after going four games in the serie A without a win.

Pol Liora revealed they cannot underestimate their opponents this weekend.

"The one on Sunday with Bologna was a game to win, we played at home against a team not as strong as we are, but let's look at the next, we must not underestimate Chievo, we must not think about the fact that they are last in the standings, we will have to go and play our game starting from behind and pressing them high ".