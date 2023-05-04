Saturday Football Predictions and Betting Tips | 06/05/2023

It's time to take a look at the most vital fixtures taking place this weekend in different leagues and competitions. The bulk of football matches are played on weekends, namely on Saturdays and Sundays.

Football Predictions for the Weekend - 06/05/2023

Premier League Predictions and Betting Tips

Bournemouth vs Chelsea (16:00 - CET)

Manchester City vs Leeds United (16:00 - CET)

Ghannasoccernet Prediction for Manchester City vs Leeds United

Total Goals – Over 2.5

Despite being largely one-sided in recent years, it tends to rain goals when these two sides meet. The past three Premier League games between Leeds United and Manchester City all resulted in three or more goals.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace (16:00 - CET)

Wolves vs Aston Villa (16:00 - CET)

Liverpool vs Brentford (17:30 - CET)

Ligue 1 Predictions and Betting Tips

Nice vs Rennes (17:00 - CET)

Remis vs Lille (19:00 - CET)

Lens vs Marseille (21:00 - CET)

Bundesliga Predictions and Betting Tips

Augsburg vs Union Berlin (15:30 - CET)

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bochum (15:30 - CET)

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig (15:30 - CET)

Hertha Berlin vs Stuttgart (15:30 - CET)

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt (15:30 - CET)

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich (18:30 - CET)

Serie A Predictions and Betting Tips

AC Milan vs Lazio (15:00 - CET)

Ghannasoccernet Prediction for AC Milan vs Lazio

Milan 0 Goal Handicap

Milan has covered the 0 goal handicap in three of the past four games with Lazio at the San Siro, winning three and losing one. Furthermore, Milan covered the handicap in 86% of their Serie A home games this season.

AS Roma vs Inter (18:00 - CET)

Ghannasoccernet Prediction for AS Roma vs Inter

Over 2 goals

In all competitions, the past eight games between Roma and Inter Milan resulted in two or more goals. Similarly, two or more goals were scored in 56% of Roma's home games and 87% of Inter Milan's away games.

Cremonese vs Spezia (20:45 - CET)

Eredivisie Predictions and Betting Tips

Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven (18:45 - CET)

Cambuur vs Utrecht (20:00 - CET)

Nijmegen vs Heerenveen (20:00 - CET)

Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar (21:00 - CET)

Ghannasoccernet Prediction for Ajax vs AZ Alkmaar

Total Goals – Under 3.5

Only one of the previous ten meetings between Ajax and AZ Alkmaar ended with more than three goals, and that was last season, at the same time of year, when they played at Alkmaar's home ground, and the result was 2-2.

Copa Del Rey Predictions and Betting Tips

Real Madrid vs Osasuna (22:00 - CET)

Ghannasoccernet Prediction for Real Madrid vs Osasuna

Total Goals – Over 2.5

According to data and meetings, these two Spanish clubs have met 24 times in total. Where 50% of the games (12/24) ended with a minimum of three goals scored. We anticipate that the situation will be repeated.

