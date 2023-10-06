Saudi Arabian FA chief extends congratulations to Kurt Okraku

Yasser H. Almisehal, the President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, has conveyed his warm congratulations to President Kurt Okraku on his re-election as President of the Ghana Football Association.

Okraku secured a second term after receiving an overwhelming endorsement from delegates during the presidential election in Tamale, where he stood unopposed. He garnered an impressive 117 out of 120 total votes cast.

In a letter addressed to President Okraku, Yasser H. Almisehal expressed the Saudi Arabian Football Federation's congratulations and best wishes.

He stated, "Dear President Okraku, On behalf of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, I would like to congratulate you for your re-election as President of the Ghana Football Association for the term 2023 – 2027, following the elective General Assembly held today."

The letter further highlighted the desire to continue the fruitful cooperation between the two football organizations, referencing an agreement signed in November 2022. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation expressed anticipation for a successful mandate under President Okraku's leadership.

The message concluded with warm regards and the anticipation of future collaborations between the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Ghana Football Association.