Saudi FA stages Jeddah-based FIFA Referees Workshop alongside Ghana FA

The robust bonds of collaboration and friendship between the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and Ghana Football Association (GFA) were on full display once again this past weekend during a three-day FIFA Referees Workshop in Jeddah.

Organised by SAFF, the event welcomed Saudi and Ghanaian match officials for a series of theoretical and practical sessions to enhance refereeing standards, increase knowledge exchange, and nurture talented up-and-coming referees.

Following an invitation from SAFF, Ghanaian Women’s Premier and Division One League referees Bless Yao Selorm and Juliet Appiah joined their Saudi Pro League counterparts from May 2-4 with the workshop hailed as â€˜beneficial and influential’ for all.

Commenting on the FIFA Referees Workshops, Manuel Navarro, Chairman of the Referees Committee at SAFF, said: "This invaluable opportunity was part of the future-focused partnership that’s long stood between the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and Ghana Football Association. As we strive for growth, development, and excellence across the entire football ecosystem, refereeing is amongst our many primary areas of focus. This invaluable element of the beautiful game demands world-class talent with exceptional decision-making capabilities, as well as an inundated understanding of all refereeing aspects. By coming together to upskill some of our most distinguished and promising referees, we are laying new foundations for present and future generations from the Kingdom and Ghana to realise their vast potential and thrive."

The final session of its kind for the 2023/24 season, the FIFA Referees Workshop positioned participants to continue their development and performance in 2024/25 and beyond. Alongside reviewing situations involving VAR and observing seminars surrounding awareness, consistency, and reaching informed decisions, they also engaged in practical training exercises with players.

Navarro added: "We share the same enthusiasm as our friends at the Ghanian Football Association for many more referee-centric workshops moving forward. This latest gathering in Jeddah was beneficial and influential for all and we’re excited to work with each member of our growing referee communities in the years ahead."

In addition to the Saudi and Ghanaian referees, the Syrian Football Association’s (SFA) Referees Committee Chairman Muhammad Koussa also joined the meeting as part of the ongoing partnership between SAFF and SFA.

