Saudi side Al Qadsiah pushing to secure signing of Ghana forward Christopher Bonsu Baah

Saudi Professional club Al Qadsiah are interested in signing Ghana international Christopher Bonsu Baah.

The 20-year-old impressed with his performances for Belgian side KRC Genk during the 2024/25 campaign.

Baah finished the season with three goals and four assists after making 38 appearances.

His trickery on the ball, pace, and ability to dribble saw him establish himself as one of the top wingers in the division.

Amid links with a potential move away from KRC Genk, Al Qadsiah have emerged as a possible destination for Christopher Bonsu Baah.

His agent, Shallon Nkeshimana, has confirmed that indeed there is interest in the forward from the Saudi side.

“I can confirm that there’s currently a huge interest from Saudi Pro League and that we are in talks to make it happen,” the agent said in a recent statement as reported by Transfer Insider Sacha Tavolieri.

Bonsu Baah cost KRC Genk around 6 million euros two years ago. The Belgian club is said to be demanding around 20 million euros for the forward this summer.