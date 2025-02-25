Saudi's King Faisal gave me $5,000 for naming club after him - Alhaji Grusah

Veteran football administrator Alhaji Karim Grusah has disclosed that he received a financial reward from the late King Faisal of Saudi Arabia after renaming his club in his honour.

Speaking in an interview with Sporty FM, Grusah revealed that the Saudi monarch appreciated the gesture and sent him $5,000 as a token of gratitude.

"I renamed my team King Faisal to honour the King of Saudi Arabia for his role in the Israel-Palestine conflict. The King of Saudi Arabia sent me $5,000 after I named my club after him," Grusah said.

He explained that his decision was influenced by King Faisal’s efforts in advocating for a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict during his reign.

King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ruled Saudi Arabia from 1964 until his assassination in 1975.

He was known for modernizing the kingdom’s administration and playing a key role in Middle Eastern geopolitics. Despite facing some controversy over his reforms, he remained a popular leader.

He was succeeded by his half-brother Khalid following his assassination by his nephew, Faisal bin Musaid.