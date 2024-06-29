Savannah FC and Sung Shinning earn promotion to Ghana Women's Premier League

Savannah FC and Sung Shining Ladies have gained promotion to the national women's league after placing first and second in the Northern Zone of the Women's Regional Championship.

FC Savannah finished top of the table after winning all five matches to make a return to the topflight league.

Meanwhile, Sung Shining Ladies became the first team from the Upper West Region to qualify for the women's top division after four wins and a defeat in five matches.

Although Candy Ladies had launched a protest against them for allegedly fielding two unqualified players, the GFA found the team not guilty after thorough checks.

The two clubs will join the Northern Zone of the Women's Premier League next season, with the campaign set to start in October this year.