SC Freiburg coach Christian Streich provides injury update on Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

SC Freiburg coach Christian Streich has offered news regarding the recovery of Daniel-Kofi Kyereh who has been sidelined for a very long time due to a terrible injury.

The offensive player, who suffered a severe cruciate ligament tear approximately nine months ago, is showing promising signs of improvement.

However, coach Streich refrained from providing a specific timeline for Kyereh's return to full training, underscoring the importance of a cautious and well-managed rehabilitation process.

According to Streich, the 27-year-old is currently engaged in running training, a significant step forward in his recovery journey.

"It's better now. We'll see that he no longer has any problems running," Streich said.

While the exact date of Kyereh's return to action remains uncertain, Streich wisely avoided making any premature predictions, emphasising the need for patience in the rehabilitation process.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh joined Bundesliga club SC Freiburg on June 27, 2022, and made a noteworthy impact early in his Freiburg career.

On October 1, 2022, he netted his first competitive goal for the team in a league match against Mainz. His stellar performance continued, as he scored his maiden goal in European competition just five days later, helping secure a 2-0 victory over FC Nantes in the Europa League group stage.

The Black Stars midfielder hopes to recover in time to give his best for both club and country.