SC Paderborn star Christopher Antwi-Adjei still eligible to play for Germany despite Ghana call-up

German-born Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei is still eligible to represent European country despite receiving call-up into Black Stars squad.

This is because Antwi-Adjei has not been tied by Ghana as he is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Black Stars.

The SC Paderborn wideman was invited for the qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome Principe but passport issues delayed his arrival for the first match against Bafana Bafana in Cape Coast.

The 22-year-old arrived on match day and has not been named in the squad for Thursday's clash.

This means he has to play in the second game against Sao Tome and Principe else he is eligible to make an appearance for the Germany national team when they need him.

He is enjoying a fine season with SC Paderborn in the Bundesliga. He has made 13 appearances in all competitions, making him one of the club's most consistent players.