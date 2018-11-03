Scandal Alert: Sports Ministry official allegedly demands sex from journalists to cover World Cup

Police in Ghana are investigating another BIG SCANDAL in the sports sector in the country just four months after a documentary exposed corruption that shook the foundations of Ghana football.

A senior official at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, it is claimed, has been filmed engaging in sexual acts with a female reporter in exchange for travelling opportunities to cover a tournament, a report on a Ghanaian website claims.

The high ranking member of the Ministry’s Communications Team has been demanding sex from some Ghanaian female journalists to be recommended for the government-sponsored trip.

According to the report by a Ghanaian media outlet Ameyawdebrah.com, the senior member of the Ministry’s Communications Team has been engaging in the practice for sexual favours for a long time.

The most recent one is the unnamed official soliciting for sex to recommend female reporters to his bosses for them to report on the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay.

A sex tape that allegedly captures a female journalist engaging in sexual acts with the said Sports Ministry official has been intercepted by an angry unnamed journalist who has now leaked the tape to the entertainment news blogger.

The video which shows the official engaging in a raunchy romp with the female journalist has been tendered in as evidence to the Police for investigations.

The ministry has recently sponsored some journalists to travel with the national teams and the selection process has been tainted by claims of favoritism and political maneuvering.

The revelation of sexual favours being one of the reasons people are granted the opportunity to travel to report on tournaments is likely to hit the foundations of the ministry.

The ministry is yet to respond to these allegations by the Ghanaian website which claims it has the video of the sexual act.