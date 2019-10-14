SCANDAL: Palmer reports Frank Davies' audio recording to CAS and FIFA vowing to disqualify him

Disqualified Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant, Wilfred Osei Kwaku has reported Chairman of the five-member Vetting Committee Frank Davies to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) and FIFA for his comments captured on tape concerning Palmers disqualification.

Palmer was disqualified from the presidential race due to breaches of Article 33(5)(c) of the Ghana General Regulations, and the decision of the then Ethics Committee of the Ghana FA on December 13, 2017.

The embattled Tema Youth CEO has petitioned CAS and FIFA has he wants the elections nullified if they are organized without him.

In his report sent to CAS and FIFA also contains a recorded audio of the Vetting Committee Chairman Frank Davies, who was captured as saying he would make sure Palmer was disqualified from the presidential race.

According to reports, the audio was recorded during the Vetting proceedings with Palmer. Palmer claims there are deliberate efforts by some members of the Normalisation Committee of the Football Association to see him disqualified from the race in his petition.

GHANAsoccernet.com also understands that Frank Davies was the lead counsel in charge of the FA’s case against Palmer on the Joseph Painstil 10 percent transfer saga.

Thus Palmer has been targeted to be disqualified from the race and has included the evidence to back his claims.

Palmer’s Appeal to the Normalisation Committee was unsuccessful based on the following reasons: I. A declaration that Respondent’s Elections Committee decision contained in its letter dated the 4th day of October 2019 is null, void and of no effect. II. A declaration that, upon a true and proper construction of the eligibility criteria set forth in the Respondent’s Statutes, 2019, the reasons stated in Respondent’s letter of 4th October 2019 for disqualifying Claimant from contesting the Presidency of Respondent’s Executive Council are not justifiable. III. An order nullifying any Election conducted by Respondent pending the final determination of the instant proceedings. III. An order directed at Respondent to conduct fresh Elections giving each candidate a fair chance of contesting same based on Respondent’s rules.