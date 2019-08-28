SCANDAL: Sports minister Isaac Asiamah fingered in Ghana FA election meddling, FIFA frowns

Ghana's Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah is set to incur the wrath of FIFA as he is neck-deep in masterminding the banning of candidates for the Ghana FA presidential elections in favour of Nana Yaw Amponsah, insiders close to the government official have told Ghanasoccernet.com.

Sources say a government-leaning candidate Cudjoe Fianoo has been told by the Minister to fold his ambitions and back Amponsah as Asiamah seeks to install his candidate as the new Ghana FA President so he can control the federation, contrary to FIFA laws.

The minister is also wooing some clubs executives the ministry sponsored to go to the AFCON to act as campaign officers for Amponsah to force club executives to vote for the former FIFA Match Agent or Intermediary.

Similarly secret meetings have been held by the section of the sports media who were sponsored by the Ministry to travel of the 2019 AFCON to get them to back the Phar Rangers owner and play down the other candidates.

The moves by the Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah will anger FIFA as the world governing body's laws strictly forbid government interference in the sport and could potentially lead to a ban or an embarrassment to government.

A firm report on this matter sent to FIFA could spark an investigation and halt the electoral process which must be free from government influence.

The accusation of meddling by Isaac Asiamah is a well-known and well-discussed subject among voters in the football fraternity who are disgusted by the surreptitious plans to also disqualify some candidates.

This has already been publicly discussed by the section of the media who were sponsored by the Ministry to last month's tournament in Egypt.

This comes just one week after the government-backed candidate Amponsah was accused of masterminding the denial of the Accra Sports Stadium use by club owners for a consultative meeting in Accra.

Football administrators were blocked from using the facility at the Accra stadium over claims of 'order from above' in a dramatic episode which has sparked controversy in the West African nation.

Local football administrators were struck with shock after authorities of the National Sports Authority denied the group the opportunity to hold a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday despite paying the facility user fee.

The backward approach backfired with key figures being accused of masterminding the tactics designed from preventing other candidates and electorate from meeting.

The stakeholders meeting was subsequently held at the Ebenezer Presbyterian Hall in Osu, which was hugely attended by football aficionados.