Schafer: Ghana must approach 2026 World Cup qualifiers with confidence

Ghana must enter the next phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a winning mentality, according to Black Stars technical advisor Winfried Schafer.

The veteran German coach believes that confidence will be crucial when the Black Stars take on Chad and Madagascar in their upcoming qualifiers.

"We must go into the next two games knowing we can win. A strong mindset makes all the difference," Schafer said.

Since his appointment in January 2025, SchÃ¤fer has been working closely with head coach Otto Addo to reshape the team following Ghana’s disappointing failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

His role focuses on strengthening the team’s tactical approach and fostering a culture of discipline and accountability, key areas Addo also emphasised in his technical report to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council.

Schafer has stressed the importance of player motivation, urging stakeholders to create the right atmosphere for success.

"When a player leaves Ghana, he must return to his club feeling motivated and fit. No complaints about facilities or conditions. That’s how we build a strong team," he noted.

Ghana currently sits level on points with Mali in Group I, making the next two fixtures crucial for their qualification hopes. Schafer remains optimistic about the team’s chances.

"Qualification is within reach. We must work hard and play as a team," he concluded.

Ghana will face Chad on March 17 before taking on Madagascar in Morocco four days later, as the Black Stars aim to regain their momentum on the road to the 2026 World Cup.