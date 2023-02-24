Schalke 04 considering a move for Ghanaian midfielder Braydon Manu

Schalke 04 are interested in signing Ghanaian midfielder Braydon Manu from SV Darmstadt 98.

Manu, born in Germany, who can also play as a winger, has caught the attention of the struggling Schalke side who are in search of a new striker.

Schalke are reportedly willing to spend a significant amount to secure the services of Manu, who is said to be open to the move.

However, Darmstadt are also keen on holding talks with the 26-year-old over a new contract.

Manu has been in excellent form this season, having scored five goals and provided five assists in 18 league matches for the Lilies.

Currently, Darmstadt are at the top of the 2. Bundesliga table with 48 points. They are in a strong position to secure top-flight football at the end of the season.