Schalke assistant manager Gerald Asamoah backs misfiring Guido Burgstaller to return to goal-scoring form

Schalke O4 assistant manager Gerald Asamoah believes misfiring forward Guido Burgstaller will soon discover his goal-scoring form.

The 30-year old forward is yet to find the back of the net in 9 Bundesliga games, with pressure from the fans increasing for the striker to be relegated to the bench.

However, Asamoah, a former striker is confident the high profile forward will rediscover his form.

"The situation is tricky, because he's not scoring. As a former striker, I can only give the following advice: Never stop believing in yourself, Guido," Asamoth told Kicker and went on:

"He has shown that he's a clinical striker for a long time, and I'm convinced that he will find his luck in front of goal again. If not this hard worker, then who?

"The important thing is that the coach gives him confidence. It always helped me back then. [Schalke 04 coach] David Wagner has shown a good feel for the situation so far," Asamoah said.