Schalke sporting director hails young goalkeeper Faaris Yusufu’s impact after contract extension

Schalke 04 sporting director Raffael Tonello has praised young goalkeeper Faaris Yusufu following the club’s decision to hand the Ghana-eligible shot-stopper a one-year contract extension.

Yusufu, 20, was rewarded for his strong performances with Schalke 04 II in the 2024/25 Regionalliga West campaign, where he stepped up following an injury to first-choice keeper Luca Podlech. His new deal keeps him at the club until 2026.

Tonello, who has been instrumental in Schalke's focus on youth development, said the decision to retain Yusufu was based on merit and the club’s belief in his potential. “Faaris has proven himself in the second half of the season following the injury to Luca Podlech,” he told Kicker. “He was a key player in decisive games, and his performance played a major role in our survival.”

Yusufu kept three clean sheets in eight appearances and conceded 11 goals, showing composure and consistency in high-pressure matches.

Tonello has overseen several key decisions aimed at stabilising Schalke and preparing for long-term competitiveness. Extending Yusufu’s contract aligns with his strategy of retaining emerging talent capable of breaking into the first team. With Ghana reportedly monitoring the young goalkeeper, Tonello’s backing could prove pivotal to his career progression.