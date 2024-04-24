"Schlupp and Ayew could start against Newcastle United"- Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner

Ghanaian duo, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew are expected to return to Crystal Palace's starting lineup for the game against Everton on Tuesday night.

Both Ayew and Schlupp started from the bench in the 5-2 victory over West Ham on Sunday, with the former replacing Michael Olise while the latter came on for Eberechi Eze.

According to new manager Oliver Glasner, Schlupp and Ayew deserve to start as much as the other players in the squad.

“I think we all agree with [Ebere] Eze, [JP] Mateta and [Michael Olise], all these three amazing players are in really good shape. Ebs scores goals, JP scores goals, Michael scores goals â€“ and they assist," he said ahead of the game on Wednesday night.

“Then we also have Jeffrey Schlupp, with Jordan Ayew, with Odsonne Edouard, three players who could start every game because they also deserve it, because of their quality and their talent.”