Schlupp honoured with chairman’s award as Crystal Palace bid farewell to loyal servant

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp has been honoured with the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution as he prepares to end his long association with Crystal Palace this summer.

The 32-year-old winger is set to depart after eight-and-a-half seasons with the South London club, having played a pivotal role across various positions and under multiple managers during a period of consistency and evolution at Selhurst Park.

Schlupp joined Palace from Leicester City in January 2017 and has since made 247 appearances in all competitions, including 220 in the Premier League.

That tally places him fourth on the club’s all-time list for appearances in the top flight â€” a reflection of his enduring influence and adaptability over nearly a decade of service.

Throughout his time in red and blue, Schlupp contributed a number of memorable goals.

Among them was Palace’s opening strike in their famous 3-2 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad in December 2018, a late winner at Bournemouth the following year, and a spectacular long-range equaliser against Fulham in April 2024 â€” a fitting moment in what turned out to be his final season at the club.

Though he spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Celtic, Schlupp remained eligible for an FA Cup winner’s medal, having played in Palace’s third-round victory over Stockport County.

He received both the medal and the Chairman’s Award during a recent farewell visit to the club’s training ground, where he was warmly greeted by teammates and staff.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish paid tribute to Schlupp’s professionalism, spirit, and friendship.

Calling him the embodiment of the club’s values, Parish lauded his commitment and described him as someone who consistently set the tone for others around him.