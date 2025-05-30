'Schlupp is everything Crystal Palace' - Chairman Parish pays stirring tribute to departing Ghanaian

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has lauded winger Jeffrey Schlupp for his immense impact on the club, as the Ghana international prepares to part ways with the Eagles this summer.

In a heartfelt gesture, Schlupp was presented with the prestigious Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution, underscoring the value of his service during his time at Selhurst Park.

Schlupp, who turns 33 later this year, has been a dependable and versatile figure throughout his tenure at Palace.

Since joining the club in 2017, he has consistently delivered on the pitch with commitment and professionalism, earning admiration from both management and supporters alike.

In his remarks, Parish expressed not only professional gratitude but also personal affection for the departing winger.

“Jeffrey is somebody who has contributed massively to the club â€“ and not only has he been outstanding for the club, he’s also been a fantastic friend,” he said.

Parish described Schlupp as a personification of the club’s values, commending his work ethic, mindset, and daily dedication.

“He is everything that is Crystal Palace,” the chairman added. “He comes in and he works tirelessly every day, sets the right mentality and has the right attitude.

"He deserves to be recognised with the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution.”

The award serves as a symbolic farewell to a player whose influence extended beyond the pitch.

Schlupp’s presence in the dressing room, his leadership, and his consistency over the years have left a lasting mark at the club.