Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has raised eyebrows over the club's decision to sign Antony instead of Mohammed Kudus.

Both players, former teammates at Ajax under current Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag, have taken different paths since their time together in the Dutch club.

Schmeichel's critique centres on the players' form since they both moved to England, particularly highlighting Kudus' impressive debut season in the Premier League.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been a standout performer, scoring 10 goals in all competitions, while Antony continues to struggle.

Kudus once again outshone Antony in West Ham's recent 2-0 victory over Manchester United, where the Ghanaian scored a brilliant goal, while the Brazilian's performance was deemed poor.

Schmeichel expressed his surprise at Ten Hag's decision, stating, "There’s something about that boy [Kudus], he’s special. I don’t get it, if he [Ten Hag] knows these boys very well, why did he pick Antony ahead of Kudus?”

Kudus has established himself as a key player for West Ham, contributing significantly to the team's success. His goal-scoring prowess, highlighted by six goals in the league and 10 overall since joining in August, places him just three goals behind West Ham's top scorer, Jarrod Bowen.

As Kudus continues to shine, his contributions not only question the decision-making at Manchester United but also bode well for West Ham's ambitions in the Premier League. The Ghana international remains a player to watch as the season unfolds.