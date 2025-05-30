School Soccer: Mankessim SHTS shut out Mfantsipim School to win Zone 3 soccer

Mankessim Senior High Technical School were deservedly crowned Central Region Zone 3 Soccer Champions after posting a 2-0 win over Mfantsipim School on Tuesday, 27 May 20025 in Cape Coast.

The pair of goals were scored in the first half and MANSTECH held on to secure victory at Robert Mensah Stadium.

Third place went to Efutu Senior High Technical School who beat St Augustine’s College 2-1.

In the Girls’ Division, Saltpond-based Methodist High School raced from a goal down to thump Holy Child School 5-2 in the final.

Diminutive Jessica Appiah Asamoah, a Form 2 Visual Arts student, bagged a brace to spark their revival.

Holy Child shot into an early lead from the spot.

In the third-place match, Mankessim SHTS crushed Wesley Girls High School 3-0 to win bronze.

By Elite Schools League